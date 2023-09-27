Woman who set Trowbridge shop on fire jailed
- Published
A woman who set fire to a charity shop before assaulting a female police officer has been sentenced to three months in prison.
Rachel Thomas, 41, from Frome, locked herself inside a Blue Cross charity shop in Trowbridge and set it on fire.
Police said Thomas was abusive towards officers attending the scene and assaulted a female officer.
She pleaded guilty to arson and assault on an emergency worker.
On 10 February, Thomas called the police from inside the shop in Fore Street and told the call handler that she had locked herself inside the shop and the shop was on fire.
Members of the public could be heard in the background shouting at her to get out of the shop.
Prior to police arrival, three members of the public forced entry into the shop, removing items that were on fire in order to prevent it from spreading further, police said.
They also managed to get Thomas out for her own safety.
When officers subsequently detained her, she was continually abusive towards them and assaulted a female officer, causing her a minor injury to her foot.
'Selfish and mindless'
Det Insp Tom Straker of Wiltshire Police said: "Thomas put the lives of those living above the shop and those working or socialising in the vicinity at risk by setting fire to the shop.
"She also caused significant damage and disruption to the business - a charity shop which raises money for animals in need.
"When she was arrested, Thomas was verbally abusive towards our officers before stamping on an officer's foot as she continued to act in a volatile and disrespectful manner.
"I'd like to praise the members of the public who were in the area at the time - it is thanks to their quick thinking and bravery that nobody was seriously injured, or worse killed, as a result of her selfish and mindless actions."
Thomas was given a three month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, a community order and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
