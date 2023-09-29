Swindon's new £6.3m sports hub to be finished by 2024
- Published
Work on a £6.3m sports hub should be finished and ready to open by March 2024.
The facility in Moredon, Swindon, will open one of its new football pitches earlier than expected.
The town's three main leisure centres are currently closed with the Link Centre in West Swindon closing for the foreseeable future after flooding.
When completed the facility will also have a cycle circuit, cricket pitches and a new pavilion.
Swindon Borough Councillor Jim Grant said he was delighted with plans for the site.
He said: "This area has hardly any public facility. It will bring that element of sporting facility to Swindon.
"We have one of the worst obesity rates in the south west of England, if not the worst, so we need to get Swindon moving and get Swindon active."
Community youth officer, Aaron Webb, has been finding ways to "entice" local residents in.
"It's a facility we want anyone to be able to use. We're going to have accessibility bikes. We've got free footballing sessions and free cycling sessions."
Mick Lucas from the local parish council said it would be a boost for the area.
He said: "I'm hoping it goes from strength to strength and we can push it forward and really take some money and do the parish some good.
"The more we make out of it, the better we can make the facilities."
Funding for the hub has come from the Central North Swindon Parish Council, The Premier League, The FA, the government's Football Foundation and also Sport England's Places to Ride Programme.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk