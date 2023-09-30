Swindon: Prince William visits youth mental health charity
Prince William has visited a charity to hear about the work they do to improve the lives of young people involved in crime and gang violence.
BEST - Be a Better You - was set up by Don Bryden in Swindon in 2020 after his daughter Jess became exposed to criminal exploitation.
He wanted to provide a positive experience for young people with social and mental health barriers.
The charity provides one-to-one mentoring and sports coaching.
The Prince of Wales spoke to Jess about her personal story and how the charity has helped her turn her life around. Finally, he heard from volunteers and staff about the programmes they deliver at the charity and the positive impact it has on children in the local community.
Mr Bryden said: "It was one of the most amazing things I've ever experienced.
"I was quite concerned about how it would go, but the prince showed a massive interest in the work we do.
"We need to do something to help young people."
Jess said: "At the time it was very hard for me, when my dad stepped in to help, I thought he hated me.
"I love him for it because if he didn't intervene, I would not be here today.
"It was a real inspiration to see and talk to Prince William about our experiences."
