More than 400 attend illegal rave in Wiltshire countryside
- Published
More than 400 people and 250 cars gathered in an illegal rave over the weekend.
Two men in their 30s were arrested at the event held at the village of Dinton near Salisbury, Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Police said they first found out about the gathering at around midnight on Saturday.
Det Ch Supt Ben Mant said he was "concerned about the impact the rave has had on the local community".
Police said they closed a number of roads in the area to stop more cars from turning up.
The force also served the group with a section 63 order directing them to leave.
One of the men was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug. He has since been released on bail.
The other has been charged with theft and is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
