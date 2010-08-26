Bike rider dies in tractor crash in Austwick
A 73-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike was involved in a crash with a tractor towing a trailer.
Police said the accident happened on the A65 at Austwick at about 1130 BST on Wednesday.
Both vehicles were travelling south past Owlett Hall Farm when the collision happened.
John Alexander Morrey Fraser who was from the Lancashire area, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.
