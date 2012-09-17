A1 North Yorkshire HGV crash victim named
Police have named a man killed in a crash involving three heavy goods vehicles on the A1 in North Yorkshire.
Wayne Howen, 38, was driving an HGV carrying bottled gas when it struck a parked lorry on 12 September.
His vehicle then collided with a third HGV. The A1 northbound, south of Catterick, was closed for more than 17 hours following the crash.
Mr Howen, from Ingleby Barwick near Stockton-On-Tees, died at the scene.
The 58-year-old driver of the third vehicle, from North Lincolnshire, remains in hospital, North Yorkshire Police said.
