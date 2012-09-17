BBC News

A1 North Yorkshire HGV crash victim named

Mr Howen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A1

Police have named a man killed in a crash involving three heavy goods vehicles on the A1 in North Yorkshire.

Wayne Howen, 38, was driving an HGV carrying bottled gas when it struck a parked lorry on 12 September.

His vehicle then collided with a third HGV. The A1 northbound, south of Catterick, was closed for more than 17 hours following the crash.

Mr Howen, from Ingleby Barwick near Stockton-On-Tees, died at the scene.

The 58-year-old driver of the third vehicle, from North Lincolnshire, remains in hospital, North Yorkshire Police said.

