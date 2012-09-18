North Yorkshire man dies after being hit by lorry
An 86-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a lorry on the A19 near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident took place near the York turn-off at 20:40 BST on Monday.
Police said the victim, described as local, was walking on the carriageway when he was struck by a heavy goods vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses.
PC Steven Wood said: "I understand that at the time of the collision a car was overtaking the orange lorry.
"Although they were not involved in the collision it is possible that the driver may have vital information that could help the investigation. I ask them to contact the police as soon as possible."
