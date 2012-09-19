500 cannabis plants seized in North Yorkshire raid
Five hundred cannabis plants have been seized during a raid on a property in North Yorkshire.
Police said the plants, discovered in Copgrove, near Harrogate, on Tuesday, were worth several hundred thousand pounds.
Hydroponic equipment, used to grow the plants with water and minerals rather than soil, was also confiscated.
The force said it had launched an investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.
Det Sgt Jason Marchant, of Harrogate CID, said: "This was clearly a sophisticated operation run by professional criminals.
"This seizure has removed a significant amount of drugs from the supply chain."
Officers have appealed for information on the identity of those involved.
