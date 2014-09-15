Stephen Eastwood murder: Two arrested over hammer death
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old who spent two years in a coma died.
Stephen Eastwood was seriously injured when he was attacked with a hammer on York's Lawrence Street in March 2012.
He never recovered from his injuries and died in hospital in May of this year.
A 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and are being held in custody for questioning by North Yorkshire Police.
