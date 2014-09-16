Stephen Eastwood murder: Two charged over hammer death
Two people have been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old man who spent two years in a coma before he died.
Stephen Eastwood was seriously injured when he was attacked with a hammer on York's Lawrence Street in March 2012.
He never recovered from his injuries and died in hospital in May.
A 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were arrested on Monday, will appear before city magistrates on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.
