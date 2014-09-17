York schoolgirl in 'socks and shoes' robbery
- Published
Police are seeking a man who assaulted a schoolgirl and stole her socks and shoes.
North Yorkshire Police said the 15-year-old girl was walking home from school in the York area on 10 September when she was approached by the man.
He pushed her to the ground and demanded she give him her shoes and socks. The girl was unhurt.
Police have appealed for witnesses and described the man as being either Asian or eastern European and aged around 25.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.