A64 death crash pedestrian named as Kevin Younger
A pedestrian killed after being hit by a car crossing the A64 in North Yorkshire has been named by police.
Kevin Younger, 51, died when he was hit by a silver Hyundai on the eastbound carriageway at Bilbrough, at 22:30 GMT on Monday.
The driver was not hurt in the collision.
Mr Younger's family said they were "devastated" by his death but also extended their sympathy to the car driver.
