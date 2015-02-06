Image copyright Google Image caption North Yorkshire Police said the collision occurred on the A6265 near Great Ouseburn

A man driving a Fiat Panda has died in a head-on crash with a tractor in North Yorkshire.

The man, in his 70s, was on the B6265 at Great Ouseburn when it happened at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said the man, from Boroughbridge, died at the scene. His female passenger, also in her 70s, was taken to hospital.

The 33-year-old tractor driver, from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A force spokesman said he had been released on bail pending further inquiries.