Men sentenced for York nightclub rape
- Published
Two men have been sentenced for the rape of a woman they met in a York nightclub.
Samuel Bambridge and Thomas Oliver attacked the woman at a flat after they met at Club Salvation in August 2013.
Bambridge, 22, of Lamlash on the Isle of Arran, was jailed for seven years and Oliver, 20, of Hawthorn Terrace, York, was sentenced to six years in a young offenders institute.
They were convicted in January after a trial at York Crown Court.
Det Sgt Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police, said Bambridge and Oliver had met the girl while she was "vulnerable from drinking alcohol".
She said: "They carried her back to Bambridge's flat and took it in turns to subject her to sexual acts against her will. This is truly despicable behaviour.
"I hope this verdict and the long prison sentences handed to the offenders, makes it clear that it is not acceptable to exploit the fact that a woman has been drinking."