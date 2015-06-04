Arrests after dead cow found with rope around neck
Police have arrested two teenage boys after a cow was found dead with a rope around its neck in Whitby.
The youths, who are local to the town, were questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The Aberdeen Angus cow was discovered on Sunday in a field in New Gardens on Green Lane.
North Yorkshire Police has just released details of the arrest and have released the boys on bail.
The force wants to hear from people who saw anyone carrying rope in Helredale Road, the Calla Beck area or at the park at Eastside community centre on Saturday.
