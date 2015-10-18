Image caption The trust in charge of mental health wants to reopen Bootham Park for outpatient services

A York MP has called for a new mental health care unit for the city after its psychiatric hospital was shut down last month.

Bootham Park Hospital's closure was ordered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) amid fears over patient safety.

Outer York Conservative MP Julian Sturdy said he had met health minister Alistair Burt to press the case for a new hospital in the city.

Mr Sturdy said patients needed a "long-term solution".

"We need to make sure we get that process working as quickly as possible," he said.

"So ultimately we can deliver that new facility, whether that's back on Bootham Park, whether that is reconfigured, or whether that is a new facility elsewhere.

"But that vision has to start now."

CQC inspectors said there were serious risks to patients at Bootham Park, poor hygiene and insufficient numbers of staff. It ordered all clinical services to be relocated.

A number of patients were transferred to Middlesbrough, 48 miles (77km) away,

The Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust, which took over mental health services in the Vale of York on 1 October, said it was was "looking at a better interim solution for inpatients".

The trust has applied to the CQC for permission to reopen an outpatient service in the 18th Century building.