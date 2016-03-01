Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L to R) Shan Christopher Ogilvie, Benjamin Cleary, Serena Armitage and Michael Paleodimos collect the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film award for 'Stutterer'

A film producer from North Yorkshire is celebrating after winning an Oscar at the 88th Academy Awards.

Serena Armitage, from Nun Monkton, and Benjamin Cleary's film 'Stutterer' was named Best Live Action Short Film at the glitzy ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday.

Speaking after the event Ms Armitage said she was "elated and euphoric".

She said: "I'm just trying to hold on to this moment, to remember it, because it feels very surreal."

The film tells the story of a young man with a speech impediment facing the proposition of meeting a woman he has struck up a relationship with online in real life.

Mr Cleary, who wrote, directed and edited the film said: "We're all delighted. It's amazing that a few friends who started talking about this idea round the kitchen table have ended up here. We never saw this coming."