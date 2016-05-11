Image copyright York Conservatives Image caption Councillor Chris Steward represents the Rural West York ward

The leader of City of York Council has resigned after having a stroke.

The authority's Conservative group confirmed Chris Steward had been taken ill and said their thoughts were with him and his family.

The 36-year-old has been replaced as leader of the Conservative group by councillor David Carr.

Councillor Carr, who represents Copmanthorpe, said: "We look forward to welcoming Chris back to active service as soon as his health allows."

Councillor Keith Aspden, deputy leader of the council, will fulfil council leader duties until a new leader is elected at a full council meeting on 26 May.

The leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group said: "I would like to wish Chris all the best with his recovery and hope that he can quickly bounce back from this."

Councillor Steward, who represents the Rural West York ward, became council leader in May 2015 when the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats formed a coalition to run the authority.