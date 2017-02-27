Image copyright North Yorks Police Image caption Bill Hendry was crossing Stockwell Road in Knaresborough with his dog Abby when he was struck

The family of a 75-year-old man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Yorkshire 10 years ago have made a fresh appeal for information.

Bill Hendry was crossing Stockwell Road in Knaresborough with his dog Abby when he was struck on 26 February 2007.

The driver left the scene and Mr Hendry was taken to Harrogate Hospital but died the same day.

His family laid flowers at the scene and made a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of his death.

Mr Hendry was walking near a row of shops on Stockwell Lane when he was hit by what North Yorkshire Police described as a "small unknown vehicle", at 09:38 GMT.

His family visited Stockwell Lane at the same time on Monday. They said: "As a family we feel that Bill was tragically killed by a driver who behaved in a cruel and callous manner.

"They left the scene without facing up to the responsibility of their actions. Ten years on they have still not had the courage to come forward."

Image copyright North Yorks Police Image caption His family laid flowers at the scene and made a fresh appeal for information

They added: "We feel that someone does know who was responsible for Bill's death. Today we urge them to come forward to help the police, and help us finally have some closure as a family."

Police have previously appealed to the occupants of a yellow or mustard-coloured car which was seen turning on to Stockwell Lane from a car park near the shops to come forward.

Det Ch Insp David Ellis, who accompanied Mr Hendry's family to the scene, said: "A decade on, this remains a very, very raw and distressing case for Mr Hendry's family.

"Whoever was driving that car knew full well that he or she had hit Mr Hendry. But instead of helping him, they left him lying in the middle of the street."

Detectives believe it was a small car or van, and it drove off in the direction of Boroughbride Road.