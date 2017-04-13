Image copyright PA Image caption The eggs have gone on display at York Castle Museum

Two of the oldest known uneaten Easter eggs have gone on show at a North Yorkshire museum.

The seasonal treats, donated to York Castle Museum, have both been left untouched for more than 90 years.

A Terry's egg was given to the attraction after the boy it was intended for died before Easter arrived in the 1920s.

A Rowntree's egg was bought by a 14-year-old boy for his mother in 1926, but she kept it as a keepsake.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Terry's Easter egg, made in the 1920s, was due to be given to a boy as a gift

York Castle Museum said the items were "extremely rare" and "in incredible condition".

Katie Brown, assistant curator at the site, said: "The Terry's egg has an incredibly sad story about how it came to be in our collections - the short note which accompanied it simply says the boy who owned the egg had passed away.

"Unfortunately we aren't able to say who he was and where he lived and this information is probably lost forever."

Confectionery business Terry's was founded in York in 1767 under the name Bayldon and Berry, with Rowntree's starting in the same city in 1862.