Image copyright Lawler family Image caption Retired bank manager John Lawler died following treatment at the Chiropractic 1st clinic in York

A woman was arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of an 80-year-old man who died following a visit to a chiropractic clinic.

John Thomas Lawler lost consciousness during treatment at Chiropractic 1st in York on 11 August, his family said.

He had gone for treatment for lower backache and died from a traumatic spinal cord injury the next day at Leeds General Infirmary.

The arrested woman, 40, has been released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police said they were alerted to the "sudden death of an 80-year-old man at a chiropractic clinic" and an investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of death.

A spokesman said: "The man was taken to hospital after he attended the clinic on Friday 11 August 2017. Sadly, he died in hospital the following day."

Image copyright Google Image caption The arrested woman has been released under investigation

Mr Lawler's wife Joan said: "He was a much loved husband, father and an incredible grandfather.

"We had been married for 55 years, and had three children and five grandchildren."

She added: "John worked as a manager at Barclays Bank, Parliament Street, York before his retirement, and had worked for Barclays for 44 years. He was a keen golfer, walker, and all-round sports fan.

"His family and friends were devastated by his sudden death, and we look forward to the precise cause of his death being resolved as quickly as possible."