Image copyright Google Image caption The prosecution argues the boys planned to recreate an American high school shooting

One of two boys accused of plotting to kill students and teachers fantasised about being a "natural born killer", Leeds Crown Court has heard.

The teenagers allegedly planned to attack a school in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

The former girlfriend of one of them said he wanted to copy the lead characters in the 1994 film Natural Born Killers and kill her parents.

Both boys, 15, deny conspiracy to murder and other charges.

The former girlfriend of the boy, in a police interview played to the court, said in October 2017 he had told her of going "full NBK," a reference to the film.

"Then he starts going on about a plan to kill my parents, and we would run off and it would only last a month or so," she added.

"The stuff that he was saying to me were becoming increasingly darker, and that wasn't what I wanted in my life any more."

She said she believed he would have followed through with the plan.

'Loved scaring people'

The prosecution has already alleged the boys considered Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who carried out the shooting at Columbine High School, to be their heroes and wanted to emulate their actions.

Harris and Klebold killed 12 students and a teacher in 1999 before killing themselves.

In the interview the girl said before he recruited his co-accused he wanted her to be his Dylan Klebold and saw himself as Eric Harris.

"He was this guy who would talk to me about how we were going to shoot up a school and what I would wear and what he would wear, and how we would run away and get married and commit suicide together," she said.

The boy was described by the prosecution as an outcast who wanted to make society pay and that his Instagram page had been removed after he posted images of dead babies and suicides.

"He told me that he loved scaring people because it made him feel like he was finally worth something," his former girlfriend said.

Both defendants deny a joint charge of conspiracy to murder between 31 December 2016 and 29 October last year.

They also deny a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence and a charge of encouraging or assisting an offence believing it would be committed.

One of the boys is also charged with the unlawful wounding of a teenage girl and another of aggravated burglary, which he denies.

The trial continues.