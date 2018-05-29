Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police described it as the "most unusual job of the night"

A stolen golf buggy was seized after being spotted at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The vehicle was seen at about 03:45 BST at the fast food giant's branch in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the site, a short distance from the local golf club, on suspicion of theft and driving while unfit through drink.

Police said it was the "most unusual job" of the night but officers managed to "avoid a high-speed pursuit".

They added: "A few interesting questions for him to answer in interview".

'Hole in one'

North Yorkshire Police's Facebook post drew a number of responses, with many making light of the episode.

One poster replied: "Hope he enjoyed his tee!", while another joked: "It's a hole in one is this one".

"While this is undeniably funny, they also could have caused a very serious accident", said one Facebook user, who thanked the police for intervening.

The McDonald's outlet on Leyburn Road is a short distance away from Catterick Golf Club.

