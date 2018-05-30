Helicopter crashes in North Yorkshire farmer's field
- 30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A helicopter has crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.
The chopper came down at about 13:20 BST near the town of Boroughbridge.
The area has been cordoned off and police officers are searching the scene. Four fire engines and ambulance crews also attended the crash.
Police said they could not "confirm any information about casualties". The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said inspectors were on their way to the scene.