Image caption Emergency services were called to the field near Boroughbridge at 13:23 BST

A helicopter has crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

The chopper came down at about 13:20 BST near the town of Boroughbridge.

The area has been cordoned off and police officers are searching the scene. Four fire engines and ambulance crews also attended the crash.

Police said they could not "confirm any information about casualties". The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said inspectors were on their way to the scene.