A pilot who died in a helicopter crash in North Yorkshire is believed to be the county's Lord-Lieutenant, police said.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police said Barry Dodd CBE was thought to be the victim.

The aircraft came down and caught fire in a field on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Boroughbridge.

A police spokesperson said Mr Dodd's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.