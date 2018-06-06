Image copyright Stuart Barnes Image caption Organisers of the the event said they were saddened by the announcement but said people should have a right to free speech

Conservative party members say they are boycotting an LGBT Pride event due to the "nastiness and venom" directed at them last year.

The previous York LGBT Pride event was held shortly after the Conservatives entered into a coalition with the DUP, which opposes same-sex marriage.

York Conservatives claimed that it "would not be safe" for them to return.

In response, York Pride said they welcomed the party but people should have a right to free speech.

Writing in the York Mix, a local senior Conservative party member, who did want to be named, said: "The abuse levelled at us 12 months ago means we don't feel safe to return this year.

"When we go to Pride we are always happy for debate, and we expect some disagreement... [but this] went far beyond what anybody would expect within the inclusive and celebratory environment of Pride."

'Fully inclusive'

Organisers of York Pride said they were disappointed that members of the York Conservatives would not be attending.

"York LGBT Pride strives to be fully inclusive, and this extends to politics," said a spokesman.

He added: "If the LGBT+ community cannot air their dissatisfaction with such a coalition and exercise their right to free speech and protest at a Pride event, where can they?"

This year's main event is being held on Saturday

Labour councillor Stuart Barnes, who was at the event in 2017, said he also fully supported people's rights to protest peacefully for gay rights at a Pride event.

"I would be the first to fully condemn any threatening or violent protests, and to defend the rights of anyone to be treated respectfully at the event."

He added: "What I saw last year was an entirely peaceful protest against the Conservatives' coalition with a DUP party whose policies are regressive and outdated,"

The 2018 event is being held on Saturday.