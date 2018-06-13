Image copyright David Dixon / Geograph Image caption The RNLI said it will continue to challenge inappropriate behaviour by staff and volunteers

Two lifeboat volunteers have been sacked for making "pornographic images" of colleagues, the RNLI has said.

It said one Whitby volunteer produced graphic sexual images "which went far beyond banter" of a crew member without their knowledge.

"The other produced a hardcore pornographic image of a fellow crew member on a mug," the charity said.

In response, the volunteers said the RNLI had overreacted to what was meant as "a light-hearted joke".

The charity said some newspapers depicted mugs that had the head of one of the crew members on the body of a naked woman.

But it said the actual material was "so graphic no newspaper would be able to print it without breaking the law".

Joe Winspear and Ben Laws were suspended in May after an investigation into the "production of inappropriate material of a sexual nature".

In a statement the charity said it had upheld its decision to stand down the two crew members from Whitby RNLI.

'Heartbroken'

It said: "Volunteers are entitled to appeal against our decisions and each case is considered on an individual basis.

"In this case, no new evidence was presented to us and we stand by our original decision."

Posting a response on social media, Mr Winspear said the mugs were "a light-hearted joke between the crew" and no-one had taken offence.

He said he was heartbroken by the decision "as all we have ever wanted to do was to save lives at sea".

"I feel the punishment doesn't reflect the situation," he said.

"Everyone makes mistakes from time to time but it seems the RNLI don't give second chances."

His colleague Mr Laws, who has served with the RNLI for 15 years, said he always acted with "pride, respect and dignity".