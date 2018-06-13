Image caption Julia Mulligan will become a Police and Fire Commissioner in the late autumn

North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to expand her role and take over the running of the fire service in the county

Home Secretary Sajid Javed has approved plans for Julia Mulligan to run both organisations, with the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority disbanded.

North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council had opposed the plan which was approved on Wednesday.

In a letter the home secretary said the move would improve efficiency.

The Policing and Crime Act 2017 gives PCCs the power to take control of fire services in their area.

Responsibility for the fire budget currently lies with the fire service authority, which is made up of 16 local councillors who meet four times a year.

In August 2017, North Yorkshire County Council's executive recommended the PCC be given a role on the fire service authority, but it did not support a complete take-over.

In a letter, the Minister for Policing and the Fire Service at the Home Office Nick Hurd said: "Both the Home Secretary and I were of the view that the PCC's proposal to transfer fire governance would be in the interests of economy, efficiency and effectiveness and does not have an adverse effect on public safety."

City of York Council said: "We will work with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to assess the announcement, alongside continuing to work with all partners to ensure that residents receive a safe and effective service."

North Yorkshire County Councillor Carl Les, who chairs the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel and is Leader of the County Council, said: "We do agree with the principal of more collaboration between the police and fire services.

"However, we are disappointed that our preference, and that of the City of York Council and six of seven of our district councils, for a representation model did not find favour."