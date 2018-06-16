Image caption Both the boy and the cat escaped unhurt from the unfur-tunate incident

A young boy who attempted to rescue his pet cat from a tree had to be saved by fire crews after getting stuck himself.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cat-tastrophe happened in the centre of York on Friday night.

Fire crews rescued both the boy and his pet by a whisker using a 13.5m (44ft) high ladder. Both were unhurt after the unfur-tunate incident.

A spokesperson for the service said the boy was given some advice about the dangers involved.

