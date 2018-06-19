Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption At the time, police described it as the "most unusual job of the night"

A teenager who attempted to take a golf buggy through a McDonald's drive-thru whilst drink-driving has been banned from the road for a year.

Jamie Elliot took the vehicle from Catterick Golf Club in North Yorkshire in the early hours of 29 May and drove it a mile away to the restaurant.

Magistrates in Northallerton were told Elliot had been out drinking when he took the buggy from a secure shed.

The 18-year-old admitted a count of driving while unfit through drink.

The court was told when breathalysed the defendant, from Richmond, was found to have 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

He was handed a 12-month driving ban and ordered to pay a fine and costs of £235.

He was also given a caution for taking the buggy without consent.

Nick Woodhouse, defending, said the teenager had shown "genuine remorse" and that a prolonged disqualification would potentially hamper his attempts to undertake a mechanical engineering apprenticeship.