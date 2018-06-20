Four men have been charged with staging a cockfight following a raid in North Yorkshire.

Police and RSPCA officers raided a site in Hambleton district on 13 January where they arrested men from the Durham and Northumberland areas.

The men aged 23, 29, 31 and 53 have also been charged with training a bird to fight being present at an animal fight.

They are due to appear at Northallerton Magistrates' Court on 10 July.

A 29-year-old man was also charged with keeping a premises for use for an animal fight and being present at animal fights on other occasions.