Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the collision happened near to the Bull pub in Broughton

A man has died after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire.

Police said the collision happened on the A59 close to the Bull pub at Broughton at 23:12 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from the Keighley area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the car's driver, a 31-year-old man from Barnoldswick, was "left shaken but unhurt" and one passenger in the car received minor injuries.

The road remained closed until Sunday morning.