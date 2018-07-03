Image copyright NYP Operational Support Unit Image caption Crews from stations in West and North Yorkshire tackled the blaze

A secondary school has been closed after a large fire overnight.

Dozens of firefighters were called out to Sherburn High School, in Sherburn, North Yorkshire, just before midnight on Monday.

The school said the gymnasium and changing block had been damaged but it was not thought there was anyone in the building at the time.

The blaze has been scaled down but two crews remain on the scene, North Yorkshire Fire Service said.

An investigation is under way to establish how it started.

Read more stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright Twitter Image caption In a tweet, the school said it would be closed

At its height, firefighters from six stations across North and West Yorkshire tackled the blaze.

Image copyright Rosemary Macklam/@RosemaryEveM Image caption Two aerial ladder platforms were used to tackle the fire

Image caption The fire service said crews remained on scene damping down hot spots

Rosemary Macklam, 24, a former student, said: "You could see the flames from about a mile away.

"It looked like the swimming pool and changing rooms were the worst hit."