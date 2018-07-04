Three people have been killed in a crash in York.

A Peugeot 207 and a Nissan Qashqai, travelling in the opposite direction, crashed on the A1079 at about 20:20 BST on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women, aged 68 and 71, who were passengers in the back of the Nissan, were also killed.

Police said an 80-year-old man who was driving the Nissan, and his front seat passenger, a 78-year-old woman, were taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.