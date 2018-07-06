Image copyright NYP Operational Support Unit Image caption Crews from stations in West and North Yorkshire tackled the blaze

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at a secondary school which badly damaged its gym and changing rooms.

Dozens of firefighters were called out to Sherburn High School, in Sherburn, North Yorkshire, just before midnight on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said the girl was arrested on Tuesday and had been released while inquires continued.

The school, which had been closed since Monday, has now re-opened.

At its height, firefighters from six stations across North and West Yorkshire tackled the blaze which caused one building to collapse.

Two aerial ladder platforms were used to tackle the fire

The fire service said crews remained on scene damping down hot spots

The school said an appeal to raise money for sports equipment destroyed by the fire had gathered more than £1,000.

Head teacher Maria Williams said: "The support from the local community continues to be phenomenal."

She added: "This has been a very difficult time but everybody has pulled together."