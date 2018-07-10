Image copyright J Thomas/Geograph Image caption Queen Ethelburga's College is at Thorpe Underwood, between Harrogate and York

A former chair of governors at a private school has been cleared of a series of historical sex abuse charges.

Brian Martin, 68, was found not guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of 21 offences said to have taken place between 1982 and 2010.

Prosecutors said they would be seeking a retrial on two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

Mr Martin, of Ferrensby, was as once chairman of the governors at Queen Ethelburga's school near York.

