Ex-Queen Ethelburga governor cleared of sex abuse
- 10 July 2018
A former chair of governors at a private school has been cleared of a series of historical sex abuse charges.
Brian Martin, 68, was found not guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of 21 offences said to have taken place between 1982 and 2010.
Prosecutors said they would be seeking a retrial on two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
Mr Martin, of Ferrensby, was as once chairman of the governors at Queen Ethelburga's school near York.
