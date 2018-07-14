Image copyright Sgt Paul Cording/@OscarRomeo1268 Image caption A decommissioned ambulance fled the accident scene and crashed into a level crossing after a police pursuit

A decommissioned ambulance crashed into a level crossing while fleeing the scene of a fatal crash involving two other vehicles.

Officers pursued the former emergency vehicle - which had its blue lights on - for about 30 miles.

It eventually hit the barrier near Kildwick, North Yorkshire, after driving from the first crash scene on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton.

A 41-year-old man fled the crossing but was later arrested, police said.

It was thought to have been in convoy with a flatbed truck, converted into a campervan, which collided head-on with a car at about 16:15 GMT on Friday

A passenger in the car, a 28-year-old man from Wigan, died at the scene.

The campervan driver, also a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Image copyright Sgt Paul Cording/@OscarRomeo1268 Image caption A 41-year-old man fled the scene after the ex-ambulance came to a stop on railway tracks

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the vehicles' movements to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "The converted campervan was quite distinctive due to the crudeness of its conversion which is described as a flatbed truck converted into a camper.

"The decommissioned ambulance used its blue lights during its journey towards Skipton."