Image copyright Alamy Image caption Margot Conyers heard cases in North and West Yorkshire

A magistrate has been told to step down by judicial chiefs after "misusing" a disability parking badge.

Margot Conyers, who heard cases in North and West Yorkshire, was investigated after a complaint to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO).

The JCIO said Miss Conyers' actions were found to be "incompatible with holding judicial office".

She was subsequently removed from the magistracy.

A JCIO spokesperson said: "The Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice have removed Miss Margot Conyers JP from the magistracy after she was convicted of misusing a disability parking badge."