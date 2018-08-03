Image copyright One News Malta Image caption The bodies of Diane Ainsley and Paul Muscat were found next to each other in bed

A woman and her boyfriend were found dead after being poisoned by carbon monoxide fumes in Malta, an inquest heard.

Diane Ainsley, 52, from Harrogate, visited her boyfriend Paul Muscat on the island of Gozo in March.

Their bodies were found by police in Mr Muscat's cottage after they had lit a stove to help keep it warm, the inquest in Harrogate was told.

Coroner Rob Turnball recorded a verdict of accidental death for Ms Ainsley.

The couple had stayed in a room with poor ventilation and they were overcome by fumes, the inquest was told.

Their bodies were found lying next to each other in bed.

Ms Ainsley's body has been brought back to her home town.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and no family were present or witnesses called.

Mr Muscat was a captain for a ferry company in Malta, according to media reports in that country.