Image copyright PAm fray Image caption Emergency services were called at 16:18 BST to Seaton Garth at Staithes in North Yorkshire

A nine-year-old girl has died after rocks fell from a cliff at a beach in North Yorkshire.

The emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes at 16:18 BST to reports of a rock fall in which a child received serious head injuries.

The girl died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said. Her family is being supported by specialist trained officers.

Staithes Coastguard said a section of the cliff had fallen.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries."