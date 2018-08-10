Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harriet's family said she "was the light of our lives"

A nine-year-old girl who died from serious head injuries when rocks fell from a cliff at a beach was "the light of our lives", her family have said.

Harriet Emily Nicola Forster, from Oxford, was visiting Staithes with her family when the accident happened at Seaton Garth on Wednesday.

Harriet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said: "We ask that you give us time as a family to support each other through our indescribable pain."

Onlookers had described the fall, that they said was near warning signs about the cliff, as "particularly serious".

Part of the beach at the popular tourist resort was cordoned off on Wednesday night. It has since reopened.

Eyewitnesses said the beach had been particularly busy at the time, about 16:15 BST, and described seeing a "number of emergency vehicles", including fire engines, heading for the scene.