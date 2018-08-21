Image copyright Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park Image caption The wallaby was last seen in its enclosure at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park on Monday evening

A wallaby is on the loose after escaping from an animal park just hours after its arrival.

The 2ft (60cm) marsupial was one of two male Bennett's wallabies that arrived at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, in North Yorkshire, on Monday.

Staff said it must have escaped some time between 19:30 BST on Monday and 07:00 Tuesday, despite an assurance the enclosure was "wallaby-proof".

A manager said: "We're baffled, a bit embarrassed and obviously concerned."

Animal manager Chris Holah added: "He's only been with us one day and he's just gone."

Police appealed for anyone who has seen the wallaby to contact the force.

Mr Holah said the family-run attraction had spent a lot of money on the enclosure and had been assured by "several independent experts" it was "wallaby-proof".

In a statement on social media, the company said it could "only assume he escaped" even though the new arrivals had "seemed to settle in well".

"They were last checked at 19:30 last night and were happily in their shelter. However at [07:00] today when we went to feed them it became apparent there was only one in there," it said.

"After a very thorough search of the paddock, the park and surrounding area there was no sign of him.

"There are no holes or obvious ways out so the whole situation is a mystery.

"Unfortunately it seems there is a wallaby on the loose in the Filey area. The other one is currently happy and secure at the park."

It comes a week after another escaped wallaby was spotted near a branch of Sainsbury's in Staffordshire.