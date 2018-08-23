Image caption The fish and chip shop owner said more than 100 Chinese tourists were visiting a week

A fish and chip shop in North Yorkshire has translated its menu into Mandarin and Cantonese to cope with an influx of Chinese tourists.

Scotts Fish and Chips near York has seen coachloads of visitors wanting to try the traditional dish.

The passion for the chippy has been put down to the fish and chips Chinese president Xi Jinping shared with then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015.

Manager Roxy Vasai said more than 100 Chinese tourists were visiting a week.

Image caption The restaurant on the A64 is about six miles from York

Staff said dining at the chippy was a real occasion for the visitors, with many taking photographs with employees both inside and outside the restaurant on the A64 at Bilbrough Top.

Ms Vasai said: "We look out for a coach and when they're coming we shout 'they're here, there are 20, 30, 40, let's make it ready for them'.

"We are very impressed by the Chinese tourists. They are very friendly, smiley and happy."

As well as translating the menu, the restaurant has launched a website and a messaging app on one of China's most popular social media platforms to promote the business.

Will Zhuang, ambassador for Make It York, an organisation which promotes the city, said many Chinese visitors had been influenced by their president sampling a fish and chip supper during his visit to the UK in 2015.

He added that because of this many Chinese tour operators had added the "fish and chip experience" to their itineraries.

York is already a popular destination for tourists from the Far East, with China estimated to be the city's second largest overseas market.