Owners of high performance cars are being warned to take extra security measures after a number of vehicles were stolen and used as getaway cars.

North Yorkshire Police said stolen performance cars were used in a recent spate of cash machine thefts.

The force is urging owners to fit "old fashioned crook locks" and keep vehicles out of sight, where possible.

The preferred makes and models tend to be RS and S Audis, AMG Mercedes and M Series BMWs.

However, any performance cars could be vulnerable, the force said.

"Criminals looking for these cars will take advantage of any complacency," Det Ch Insp Graeme Wright said.

"We are urging people who own high performance cars to be extra vigilant and take every possible measure to keep their vehicles safe," he said.

"It is important to keep keys out of sight, use gates and locks if appropriate and, if another vehicle can be used as a barrier, it all helps to make a theft more difficult."

North Yorkshire Police said it was investigating a number of recent cash machine thefts, which usually involved the use of a stolen JCB to forcibly remove the cash machine, a transit-type van to transport it, and a fast car as a getaway vehicle.