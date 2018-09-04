Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roxanne Pallett has apologised to Ryan Thomas

Roxanne Pallett has quit her job on a local radio station in the wake of her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The soap star, who has branded herself "the most hated girl in Britain" after she accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of assault, stepped down from York-based Minster FM.

She previously presented the station's breakfast show.

Minster FM said she was leaving "to take some time out and reflect on recent events".

It said the 35-year-old had quit with "immediate effect" after discussions with her representatives, and would not be returning to her role alongside co-host Ben Fry.

The former Emmerdale star also pulled out of playing Cinderella in a pantomime in Chesterfield.

Pallett faced a huge backlash from the public after accusing Thomas of punching her repeatedly, "like a boxer punches a bag", inside the Celebrity Big Brother House.

He was given a formal warning, and Pallett was seen repeating her claims to other housemates.

She also called the ex-Coronation Street actor a liar when he disputed her version of events.

It prompted a wave of criticism, with many, including Thomas' girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, branding Pallett's accusation "a complete lie".

The actress walked out of the Channel 5 show on Friday night after hearing a chorus of boos and chants of "Get Roxanne out" from the crowd.

Prior to the live eviction, viewers saw Thomas break down in the house's diary room, saying the accusations had "broken" him.

Pallett has since apologised, saying she overreacted.

Image caption Ryan Thomas was accused of punching Roxanne

Speaking on Channel 5's Jeremy Vine programme a day after her eviction from the house, she said: "I massively apologise to Ryan, his friends and fans and every single person who watched that.

"[It was] an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act.

"I was sensitive and emotional and mistook what was playful - I apologise for it, I shouldn't have questioned his motivation."

In a second interview, Pallett was grilled by Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis, who questioned her apparent u-turn.

The incident has attracted more than 11,000 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.