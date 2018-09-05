Image copyright Police handout Image caption Dianne Elaine Williamson's family said: "We are heartbroken"

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in North Yorkshire.

Dianne Elaine Williamson, 70, was pronounced dead at an address in Gristhorpe, near Filey on Sunday.

Her 65-year-old partner has been charged with murder and is due before York Magistrates' Court later.

Ms Williamson's family said they were "heartbroken". Police inquiries are continuing and detectives have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

