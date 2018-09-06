Dianne Williamson murder accused Sheila Lockridge in court
- 6 September 2018
A woman accused of murdering her partner has appeared in court.
Dianne Williamson, 70, died at a house in Gristhorpe, near Filey, North Yorkshire, on Sunday evening.
Sheila Lockridge, 65, from Lodge Gardens in Gristhorpe, was remanded in custody at Leeds Crown Court to appear again at the same court on 26 September.
Detectives have said they want to speak to anyone with information that could help their investigation.