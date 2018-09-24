Man cleared of York road crash death
- 24 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been cleared of killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring two other people in a car crash near York.
Patrick Veitch, 49, of Fulford, York, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The boy died in a crash on the A64 at Grimston Bar on 15 August 2016.
In a hearing at York Crown Court prosecutors offered no evidence against Mr Veitch.