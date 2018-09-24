Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A64 near York in June 2015

A man has been cleared of killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring two other people in a car crash near York.

Patrick Veitch, 49, of Fulford, York, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The boy died in a crash on the A64 at Grimston Bar on 15 August 2016.

In a hearing at York Crown Court prosecutors offered no evidence against Mr Veitch.

More Yorkshire stories