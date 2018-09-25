Image copyright Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park Image caption The wallaby was last seen in its enclosure at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park in August

A wallaby that escaped from an animal park just hours after its arrival has been found dead alongside a road.

The marsupial fled in August soon after arriving at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, in North Yorkshire.

The 2ft (60cm) animal, named Houdini, was found by the road between Cayton and Eastfield after apparently being hit by a vehicle, the park said.

It "was not the ending to his story" the park wanted after trying to entice it back with carrots and apples.

The animal was one of two male Bennett's wallabies that arrived at the park last month.

The enclosure was thought to be "wallaby-proof" with a high fence, but the animal caught staff on the hop and bolted within hours of arriving on 20 August.

It had been on the loose for about five weeks and had stayed within five miles (8km) of its temporary home.

"This was not the ending to his story that we wanted, and until this morning we were still hopeful to recapture him," the park said.

The park had been "very close to recapturing him on several occasions", it said.

The other wallaby, named Homer, remains in the enclosure but keeping him alone is "not ideal", the statement added.