A 65-year-old woman has denied killing her partner.

Dianne Williamson, 70, was found dead at a property in the village of Gristhorpe, near Filey in North Yorkshire, on the evening of the 2 September.

Sheila Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, pleaded not guilty to murder during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

She was remanded in custody and will face a trial in February 2019.

