Filey woman denies murdering 70-year-old partner
- 26 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 65-year-old woman has denied killing her partner.
Dianne Williamson, 70, was found dead at a property in the village of Gristhorpe, near Filey in North Yorkshire, on the evening of the 2 September.
Sheila Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, pleaded not guilty to murder during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court.
She was remanded in custody and will face a trial in February 2019.